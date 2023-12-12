'Tax' chosen as kanji of the year for 2023
KYOTO, Dec 13 (NHK) - The Chinese character meaning "tax" has been chosen as the kanji that best describes this year in Japan.
An association based in Kyoto that promotes the use of kanji characters announced the result of its annual poll in a calligraphy performance at Kiyomizu Temple in Kyoto City on Tuesday.
Chief priest Mori Seihan wrote the kanji "zei" on a large sheet of Japanese washi paper.
The character received 5,976 votes, the most among the 147,878 entries, from November 1 to December 6.
This is the second time that "zei" has been chosen in the poll, following 2014, when consumption tax hikes were implemented.
Association officials say the character was chosen because debates on tax hikes were held through the year. They say discussions also took place on income tax cuts, the introduction of an invoice system and on tightening rules of the "furusato nozei" tax donation scheme.
NHK - Dec 13
The Chinese character meaning "tax" has been chosen as the kanji that best describes this year in Japan.
Nikkei - Dec 12
Japan will offer tests for commercial licenses required to drive taxis and buses in more languages as its transportation sector struggles with a deepening labor shortage.
News On Japan - Dec 11
A survey by Sumitomo Life on household chores and childcare revealed a significant discrepancy between men's and women's perceptions of their respective burdens. While men believe they are reasonably sharing the load, women feel a substantially heavier burden in comparison to men.
Dark side of Japan Yuki - Dec 11
Japan has a serious problem when it comes to working conditions, even when viewed from a global perspective.
island.lk - Dec 11
The Japanese Embassy in Colombo Friday announced what it called “a new gateway” for Sri Lankans to work as airport ground handlers in Japan saying that tests for field skills will be conducted here next March.
NHK - Dec 09
The Japanese Consulate in San Francisco says one of the people killed in a campus shooting in Las Vegas has been identified as a Japanese woman in her 60s.
TAKASHii from Japan - Dec 09
Stay informed with the latest updates on Japan's immigration laws, visa guides, and citizenship insights.
BBC - Dec 08
In late October, plumes of billowing white smoke and ash began to spew from the sea, as an underwater volcano roared to life near Japan's Ogasawara archipelago in the western Pacific. By November, the eruptions became so violent and frequent that they caused a new land mass to surface measuring 100m in diameter off the southern coast of Iwoto island (formerly called Iwo Jima).
News On Japan - Dec 07
In an effort to boost persistent low birth rates, Japan's government has released a policy offering tuition-free university education to all families with three or more children, effective from fiscal 2025.
News On Japan - Dec 06
Tokyo Metropolitan Government has announced plans to effectively make tuition fees free for all high schools, including private institutions.
News On Japan - Dec 06
The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has published the results of a learning achievement survey conducted in 2022, targeting 15-year-olds across 81 countries and regions.
Watercolor by Shibasaki - Dec 06
This is Shibasaki, a painting instructor. Today I would like to show you how I paint in silence. the video is 20 minutes long, so I hope you can watch it at your leisure.
NHK - Dec 05
Nihon University has apologized for the institute's poor handling of an illegal drug case involving members of its American football club.
The Shogunate - Dec 04
Revenge is an interesting subject when it comes to premodern Japan. So often we have stories of samurai committing acts of revenge only later to be punished. Yet here we have an old story where a samurai got his revenge and lived to be praised for it.
News On Japan - Dec 04
In a survey on names given to children born this year, "Aoi", written with the character '碧', emerged as the top name for boys for the first time since the survey began, while "Himari" retained its position as the most popular name for girls for the second consecutive year.
Japan Times - Dec 02
The Japan Series was not the only thing the Hanshin Tigers won this year, with “A.R.E” — based on the Japanese word “are,” meaning “that” — crowned buzzword of the year, after team manager Akinobu Okada popularized the term as an indirect reference to victory.