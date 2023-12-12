'Tax' chosen as kanji of the year for 2023

KYOTO, Dec 13 ( NHK ) - The Chinese character meaning "tax" has been chosen as the kanji that best describes this year in Japan.

An association based in Kyoto that promotes the use of kanji characters announced the result of its annual poll in a calligraphy performance at Kiyomizu Temple in Kyoto City on Tuesday.

Chief priest Mori Seihan wrote the kanji "zei" on a large sheet of Japanese washi paper.

The character received 5,976 votes, the most among the 147,878 entries, from November 1 to December 6.

This is the second time that "zei" has been chosen in the poll, following 2014, when consumption tax hikes were implemented.

Association officials say the character was chosen because debates on tax hikes were held through the year. They say discussions also took place on income tax cuts, the introduction of an invoice system and on tightening rules of the "furusato nozei" tax donation scheme.

Dec 13 (Kyodo) - 日本漢字能力検定協会(京都市)は12日、2023年の世相を1字で表す「今年の漢字」が「税」に決まったと発表した。京都市東山区の清水寺で森清範貫主が特大の筆で縦約1・5メートル、横約1・3メートルの和紙に揮毫した。