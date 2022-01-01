Japan: Unpacking the nuances of the traditional bow
While the samurai no longer rule Japan, the bow has endured as the mark of respect. It's a greeting and an apology, a sign of respect and an indication of worshipping — and there are numerous subtle distinctions.
To the Japanese, the bow is something they do every day. Children bow to their teacher and say "ohayou gozaimasu," or "good morning," at the start of every school day. It would be unthinkable for a business meeting to commence without formal bows.
Shop staff and train conductors, hotel employees, janitors and deliverymen all bow to their customers. Even passing a colleague in a corridor will inevitably elicit eye contact and a deep nod.
It's a greeting, and it's polite. But a bow to a Japanese person imparts much more information, with each variety having a nuance that communicates a slightly different meaning.
"Bowing is a key part of greetings in Japan," said Kiyomoto Ogasawara, the heir to the 32nd headmastership of the Ogasawara-ryu school of "reiho," or etiquette.
"Bowing signifies trust and peace by showing vulnerability, as we avert our eyes and expose the head," explained Ogasawara, whose family has served as instructors to generations of shoguns since the school was established more than 830 years ago. ...continue reading
DW News - Dec 13
traveldailynews.asia - Dec 13
With India‘s GenZs and Millennials showing surging interest in travel to Japan and South Korea, and an increased appetite to learn Japanese and Korean, Airbnb and Duolingo are launching a unique campaign that provides travelers with an extraordinary opportunity to immerse themselves in the rich cultural tapestry of these two unique countries.
NHK - Dec 13
The Chinese character meaning "tax" has been chosen as the kanji that best describes this year in Japan.
Nikkei - Dec 12
Japan will offer tests for commercial licenses required to drive taxis and buses in more languages as its transportation sector struggles with a deepening labor shortage.
News On Japan - Dec 11
A survey by Sumitomo Life on household chores and childcare revealed a significant discrepancy between men's and women's perceptions of their respective burdens. While men believe they are reasonably sharing the load, women feel a substantially heavier burden in comparison to men.
Dark side of Japan Yuki - Dec 11
Japan has a serious problem when it comes to working conditions, even when viewed from a global perspective.
island.lk - Dec 11
The Japanese Embassy in Colombo Friday announced what it called “a new gateway” for Sri Lankans to work as airport ground handlers in Japan saying that tests for field skills will be conducted here next March.
NHK - Dec 09
The Japanese Consulate in San Francisco says one of the people killed in a campus shooting in Las Vegas has been identified as a Japanese woman in her 60s.
TAKASHii from Japan - Dec 09
Stay informed with the latest updates on Japan's immigration laws, visa guides, and citizenship insights.
BBC - Dec 08
In late October, plumes of billowing white smoke and ash began to spew from the sea, as an underwater volcano roared to life near Japan's Ogasawara archipelago in the western Pacific. By November, the eruptions became so violent and frequent that they caused a new land mass to surface measuring 100m in diameter off the southern coast of Iwoto island (formerly called Iwo Jima).
News On Japan - Dec 07
In an effort to boost persistent low birth rates, Japan's government has released a policy offering tuition-free university education to all families with three or more children, effective from fiscal 2025.
News On Japan - Dec 06
Tokyo Metropolitan Government has announced plans to effectively make tuition fees free for all high schools, including private institutions.
News On Japan - Dec 06
The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has published the results of a learning achievement survey conducted in 2022, targeting 15-year-olds across 81 countries and regions.
Watercolor by Shibasaki - Dec 06
This is Shibasaki, a painting instructor. Today I would like to show you how I paint in silence. the video is 20 minutes long, so I hope you can watch it at your leisure.
NHK - Dec 05
Nihon University has apologized for the institute's poor handling of an illegal drug case involving members of its American football club.
The Shogunate - Dec 04
Revenge is an interesting subject when it comes to premodern Japan. So often we have stories of samurai committing acts of revenge only later to be punished. Yet here we have an old story where a samurai got his revenge and lived to be praised for it.