The Most-Watched Anime of 2023: ABEMA's Seasonal Showdown Rankings

ABEMA has unveiled the top five anime series for each season of 2023 on its official Anime Channel.

The rankings includes titles such as The Man Picked Up by the Gods 2, Oshi no Ko, and Jujutsu Kaisen. This ranking is based on viewership data for new anime series broadcast on ABEMA's Anime Channel, summarizing the top five series for each season: Winter (January-March), Spring (April-June), Summer (July-September), and Autumn (October-December).

"ABEMA Viewing Rankings" for 2023:

Winter Anime Viewing Rankings:

The Man Picked Up by the Gods 2

The Case Study of Vanitas

The Magical Revolution of the Reincarnated Princess and the Genius Young Lady

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?

Apparently, Disillusioned Adventurers Will Save the World

Spring Anime Viewing Rankings:

Oshi no Ko

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999

I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World and Became Unrivaled in the Real World, Too (Iseleve)

Mashle: Magic and Muscles

Summer Anime Viewing Rankings

Jujutsu Kaisen

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation

The Great Cleric

Horimiya: The Missing Pieces

My Happy Marriage

Autumn Anime Viewing Rankings

Jujutsu Kaisen

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

SPYxFAMILY

The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy

The Eminence in Shadow