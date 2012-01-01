Celebrity Moe Fukuda shares her pregnant belly on Instagram

Moe Fukuda, who announced her third pregnancy in July of this year, had previously conveyed in a YouTube video, "I have now entered the stable period and am planning to give birth around the end of this year."

In her recent post, she commented, "It's gotten quite big!" and shared a full-body shot of herself taken in the mirror. The side-view photo clearly shows her enlarged belly, capturing a significant moment in her pregnancy journey.

Moe Fukuda's post has garnered a flurry of responses online, with comments such as "The baby is growing well!", "Everything seems to be going smoothly", "Can't wait for the birth", and "Hoping for a healthy baby."

Fukuda married Atsuhiko Nakata of the comedy duo Oriental Radio in June 2012. She gave birth to their first child, a daughter, in July 2013, and their second child, a son, in January 2017.