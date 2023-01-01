First domestic death from monkeypox confirmed in Japan
TOKYO, Dec 14 (News On Japan) - A man in his 30s from Saitama Prefecture, with no overseas travel history, has become the first in Japan to fatally succumb to "M-pox," previously known as monkeypox.
The man was diagnosed with M-pox in September and was admitted to a medical facility outside Saitama Prefecture for treatment, where he passed away last month.
Dec 14 () - 厚生労働省は埼玉県の30代の男性がサル痘（とう）と呼ばれていた「エムポックス」に感染し、死亡したと発表しました。感染者の死亡は全国で初めてです。 ...continue reading
News On Japan - Dec 14
