Women's hair removal salon 'Ginza Color' declares bankruptcy, 47 stores shut

TOKYO, Dec 18 (News On Japan) -
Thousands of customers have been left in limbo after 'Ginza Color,' a women's hair removal salon, declared bankruptcy, halting operations at 47 stores in Tokyo.
It is estimated the number of victims who have already paid but unable to receive treatment exceeds 100,000.
The operating company of 'Ginza Color' received a bankruptcy proceeding initiation decision from the Tokyo District Court on Friday evening, and informed customers via email through a trustee.
All stores suspended their operations the following day, leaving customers who had already paid without hair removal services.
One client who had forked out about 300,000 yen said, "I had just made reservations for hair removal next month and beyond, so it's still quite unbelievable, I don't know what to say."
Research company "Teikoku Databank" estimates "Ginza Color" had 47 stores centered in Tokyo as of March, and the number of victims from this incident to exceed 100,000.
Dec 18 (ANNnewsCH) - 東京を中心とする女性脱毛サロン「銀座カラー」が破産し、直ちに全店の営業を停止しました。代金支払い済みでも施術が受けられず、被害者は10万人を超えるという見方も出ています。 ...continue reading
News On Japan - Dec 18
Thousands of customers have been left in limbo after 'Ginza Color,' a women's hair removal salon, declared bankruptcy, halting operations at 47 stores in Tokyo.
Nikkei - Dec 16
Japanese retailers and other service-sector companies investing in digital technology are fueling a rise in corporate capital investment this fiscal year, while some manufacturers are pulling back amid uncertainty over China.
South China Morning Post - Dec 15
It’s beginning to look a lot like a grim Christmas in Japan. Sharply rising prices for basic foodstuffs mean that the cost of a cake for the festive season is up significantly over last year, while parents say they will spend less on their children’s gifts.
NHK - Dec 15
Japanese industrial giant Toshiba has announced a new slate of directors under a plan to delist from the stock exchange next week. A board majority will be held by representatives of the investment fund that purchased the firm.
NHK - Dec 13
Japan's Nissan Motor is buying back five percent of its outstanding shares from French partner Renault for nearly 120 billion yen, or more than 750 million dollars. The deal is part of an effort by the two companies to rebalance their corporate alliance.
Nikkei - Dec 13
Japanese entertainment group Toho will invest $225 million in California-based film and TV studio CJ ENM Fifth Season under plans announced Monday, shifting its sights overseas as streaming squeezes Japan's movie industry.
Reuters - Dec 12
Japan's wholesale inflation slowed sharply in November as fuel and commodity prices fell, data showed on Tuesday, a sign of easing cost-push pressure in the world's third-largest economy.
News On Japan - Dec 12
Ever wanted to visit the world's most populat tourist destinations with your avatar? ANA has announced the launched of a new travel app that will take you to 64 locations worldwide, ranging from Kyoto's Nijo Castle to Bolivia's Salar de Uyuni, with a single smartphone.
NHK - Dec 11
A Japanese government survey shows that business sentiment among major companies remained positive for the third straight quarter. The Finance Ministry says the results reflect a moderate recovery in the country's economy.
collisionrepairmag.com - Dec 11
Joby Aviation, a company developing an all-electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for commercial passenger service, has announced it has partnered with ANA Holdings and Nomura Real Estate Development, one of Japan’s largest real estate developers, on the development of take-off and landing infrastructure, known as vertiports, to support the commercialization of its electric air taxi service across Japan.
Nikkei - Dec 11
Credit card issuer Credit Saison will begin a rental guarantee service for foreigners seeking to rent property in Japan, whose government is trying to attract more skilled workers from abroad as a key policy issue.
News On Japan - Dec 09
The number of digital subscriptions for the 'NIKKEI online edition' and the specialized media 'NIKKEI Prime' series offered by the Nihon Keizai Shimbun has exceeded one million.
Nikkei - Dec 09
Indonesia says it plans to send 100,000 workers to Japan over the next five years, helping Tokyo ease a pressing labor shortage as the population of the world's No. 3 economy ages.
Kyodo - Dec 09
The new firm established to manage Johnny & Associates Inc. performers unveiled its company name Friday as Starto Entertainment Inc., in a bid to start afresh following a sex abuse scandal involving the late founder of the former male talent agency.
Reuters - Dec 08
Social media platform X will start hiring engineers in Japan, chief executive Linda Yaccarino said in a post on Thursday.
Japan Times - Dec 08
The best rally in a decade for Japanese stocks is being amplified by a surge in buyouts from company executives.