Women's hair removal salon 'Ginza Color' declares bankruptcy, 47 stores shut

TOKYO, Dec 18 ( News On Japan ) - Thousands of customers have been left in limbo after 'Ginza Color,' a women's hair removal salon, declared bankruptcy, halting operations at 47 stores in Tokyo.

It is estimated the number of victims who have already paid but unable to receive treatment exceeds 100,000.

The operating company of 'Ginza Color' received a bankruptcy proceeding initiation decision from the Tokyo District Court on Friday evening, and informed customers via email through a trustee.

All stores suspended their operations the following day, leaving customers who had already paid without hair removal services.

One client who had forked out about 300,000 yen said, "I had just made reservations for hair removal next month and beyond, so it's still quite unbelievable, I don't know what to say."

Research company "Teikoku Databank" estimates "Ginza Color" had 47 stores centered in Tokyo as of March, and the number of victims from this incident to exceed 100,000.