Praying in icy water: 400-year-old 'Kanmisogi' purification ritual held in Fukuoka

FUKUOKA, Dec 18 ( News On Japan ) - This year's "Kanmisogi," a 400-year-old tradition where brave souls plunge into icy waters, was held over the weekend in Fukuoka.

Despite the snow flurries, about 80 men gathered just after midnight on Saturday to pray for health and a bountiful harvest in the coming year, purifying themselves in the cold river water near Kumano Shrine in Itoshima City.

Low temperatures were recorded across the region, with 1.6° in Kitakyushu City, and 3.5° in Fukuoka City.