Praying in icy water: 400-year-old 'Kanmisogi' purification ritual held in Fukuoka
FUKUOKA, Dec 18 (News On Japan) - This year's "Kanmisogi," a 400-year-old tradition where brave souls plunge into icy waters, was held over the weekend in Fukuoka.
Despite the snow flurries, about 80 men gathered just after midnight on Saturday to pray for health and a bountiful harvest in the coming year, purifying themselves in the cold river water near Kumano Shrine in Itoshima City.
Low temperatures were recorded across the region, with 1.6° in Kitakyushu City, and 3.5° in Fukuoka City.
Dec 18 (FBS福岡放送ニュース) - 福岡県糸島市の熊野神社で五穀豊穣を願う伝統神事、「寒みそぎ」が行われました。 ...continue reading
News On Japan - Dec 18
