Historic snowfall in Hokkaido, bracing for more storms

SAPPORO, Dec 19 ( News On Japan ) - As Japan experienced its coldest day this winter on Monday, Rumoi City in Hokkaido recorded its highest snowfall in history during a fierce snowstorm that struck the Sea of Japan side of the archipelago.

Rumoi City stood out with an unprecedented snow accumulation. In a 24-hour period ending at 11 a.m. on the 18th, a staggering 77 centimeters of snow was measured, setting a new record for the region.

The extreme weather conditions led to the suspension of bus and taxi services in Rumoi City, as snow removal efforts couldn't keep pace. Vehicles trapped in the snow caused significant traffic disruptions, with many cars stuck due to snow-clogged tires.

Authorities are issuing warnings as another cold wave is forecasted to hit northern Japan from Thursday. Residents and authorities are bracing for more heavy snow and blizzards, underlining the need for heightened vigilance and preparedness.