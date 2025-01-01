Japan to strengthen over-the-counter drug sales amid 'overdose' concerns

TOKYO, Dec 19 ( News On Japan ) - As troubled youngsters turn to over-the-counter (OTC) medications such as cough syrup to get high, or 'overdose,' Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare has broadly approved a plan to restrict sales to customers under 20 years old.

The proposal includes limiting the sale of certain OTC drugs that are at risk of being abused to only one box per person, verifying age with a photo ID, and keeping a record of the sale.

Similar measures are being considered for adults over 20 years of age when purchasing multiple or large quantities of OTC medications.

To prevent illegal acquisition through shoplifting, the proposal also includes placing empty boxes on the drugstore shelves.

The Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare plans to review the compiled proposal in a specialized committee and aims to implement legal reforms after 2025.

