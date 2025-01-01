Science experiment explosion injures 10 students

TOKYO, Dec 20 (News On Japan) -
Ten students were injured in a Saitama Prefecture junior high school when a carbonated drink bottle, known as 'Ramune', exploded during a science experiment.
At around 10:30 AM on Dec 20, an emergency call was made from Misato Municipal Minami Junior High School in Misato City, Saitama Prefecture, reporting that "a glass broke during a science experiment, injuring multiple students."
According to police, a science class was in progress at the time, mixing water, baking soda, and citric acid in a Ramune bottle to generate carbon dioxide, which led to the bottle's explosion.
The shattered glass injured ten second-year junior high school students, both boys and girls, who were then transported to the hospital. No life-threatening injuries have been reported.
The Board of Education suggests that the explosion could have been caused by an excessive amount of baking soda or citric acid, leading to increased pressure inside the bottle.
