Japan to eliminate fax and 'hanko' in schools by 2025

TOKYO, Dec 20 ( News On Japan ) - The Japanese government has decided to discontinue the use of fax machines and 'hanko' (personal seals) in educational settings by 2025.

In a meeting on digital and fiscal reform held at the Prime Minister's official residence, the decision was made to fast-track the digitalization of administrative processes in schools. As a result, the reliance on fax machines and 'hanko' for these processes will be completely phased out by fiscal 2025.

The plan also includes equipping all schools to conduct research using tablet devices at least three times a week by 2026 and to create an environment where digital textbooks can be practically utilized by 2028.

The government has also decided to allow 'ridesharing', where private individuals use their cars to transport passengers for a fee, starting next April. This service will be limited to areas and times where taxis are scarce.