TOKYO, Dec 21 ( News On Japan ) - An event where participants can learn about AI ethics through manga explores whether the answers provided by AI are genuinely correct.

The theme of the manga, projected on an entire wall, is about human values and AI judgment.

For instance, if a person labels picking up trash on the street as suspicious behavior, the AI will adopt the same judgment.

This procedure, referred to as 'annotation' or 'labeling', is a means by which AI develops through repeated practice.

At the exhibition, participants can engage in labeling themselves or being labeled, which helps them understand how their judgments align or differ from the values of others.