Tokyo apartment prices soar 40%

TOKYO, Dec 21 (News On Japan) -
The average price per new condominium unit in the Tokyo metropolitan area in November was 82.5 million yen, marking a nearly 40% increase from the same month last year. In Tokyo's 23 wards, the average price has exceeded 100 million yen for the first time in four months.
According to the Real Estate Economic Institute, the average price per new condo unit released in the metropolitan area in November exceeded the previous year's figure for the first time in two months, reaching 82.5 million yen, an increase of more than 22 million yen.
In October, there were no transactions over 300 million yen, but in November, 78 units in this price range were contracted, largely driven by high-priced condominiums in Tokyo's 23 wards, particularly in Minato and Shinjuku wards.
The average price rose by 50.2% across all of Tokyo's 23 wards compared to last year, reaching 128.11 million yen. This marks a return to the 100 million yen range for the first time since July of this year.
Looking ahead, the analysis suggests, "Next year, the supply of large-scale, high-priced properties will decrease, likely leading to lower prices than this year. However, costs remain high, so the trend of high prices is expected to continue."
News On Japan - Dec 21
ENEOS Holdings, a leading oil wholesaler, has found itself in uncharted territory with the president resigning for a second time due to inappropriate conduct towards women.
News On Japan - Dec 21
cnbc.com - Dec 19
Japan's central bank expectedly left its ultra-loose monetary policy unchanged at its final policy meeting this year in light of "extremely high uncertainties" affecting the world's third-largest economy, pushing any likely unwinding to the new year.
News On Japan - Dec 18
Japan has announced an increase in the postal rate for letters from the current 84 yen to 110 yen, while postcards will be raised from 63 yen to 85 yen.
News On Japan - Dec 18
Thousands of customers have been left in limbo after 'Ginza Color,' a women's hair removal salon, declared bankruptcy, halting operations at 47 stores in Tokyo.
Nikkei - Dec 16
Japanese retailers and other service-sector companies investing in digital technology are fueling a rise in corporate capital investment this fiscal year, while some manufacturers are pulling back amid uncertainty over China.
South China Morning Post - Dec 15
It’s beginning to look a lot like a grim Christmas in Japan. Sharply rising prices for basic foodstuffs mean that the cost of a cake for the festive season is up significantly over last year, while parents say they will spend less on their children’s gifts.
NHK - Dec 15
Japanese industrial giant Toshiba has announced a new slate of directors under a plan to delist from the stock exchange next week. A board majority will be held by representatives of the investment fund that purchased the firm.
NHK - Dec 13
Japan's Nissan Motor is buying back five percent of its outstanding shares from French partner Renault for nearly 120 billion yen, or more than 750 million dollars. The deal is part of an effort by the two companies to rebalance their corporate alliance.
Nikkei - Dec 13
Japanese entertainment group Toho will invest $225 million in California-based film and TV studio CJ ENM Fifth Season under plans announced Monday, shifting its sights overseas as streaming squeezes Japan's movie industry.
Reuters - Dec 12
Japan's wholesale inflation slowed sharply in November as fuel and commodity prices fell, data showed on Tuesday, a sign of easing cost-push pressure in the world's third-largest economy.
News On Japan - Dec 12
Ever wanted to visit the world's most populat tourist destinations with your avatar? ANA has announced the launched of a new travel app that will take you to 64 locations worldwide, ranging from Kyoto's Nijo Castle to Bolivia's Salar de Uyuni, with a single smartphone.
NHK - Dec 11
A Japanese government survey shows that business sentiment among major companies remained positive for the third straight quarter. The Finance Ministry says the results reflect a moderate recovery in the country's economy.
collisionrepairmag.com - Dec 11
Joby Aviation, a company developing an all-electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for commercial passenger service, has announced it has partnered with ANA Holdings and Nomura Real Estate Development, one of Japan’s largest real estate developers, on the development of take-off and landing infrastructure, known as vertiports, to support the commercialization of its electric air taxi service across Japan.
Nikkei - Dec 11
Credit card issuer Credit Saison will begin a rental guarantee service for foreigners seeking to rent property in Japan, whose government is trying to attract more skilled workers from abroad as a key policy issue.
News On Japan - Dec 09
The number of digital subscriptions for the 'NIKKEI online edition' and the specialized media 'NIKKEI Prime' series offered by the Nihon Keizai Shimbun has exceeded one million.