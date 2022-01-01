ENEOS president resigns over sexual harassment

TOKYO, Dec 21 ( News On Japan ) - ENEOS Holdings, a leading oil wholesaler, has found itself in uncharted territory with the president resigning for a second time due to inappropriate conduct towards women.

Tsuyoshi Saito, who joined the then Japan Petroleum in 1986, climbed the corporate ladder, serving as managing director and vice president before becoming president in April 2022. He also held a significant position in the Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren.

At a company social event, Saito reportedly hugged a woman while intoxicated.

The successor as president is planned to be decided by the end of February 2024.

ENEOS Holdings reported consolidated sales of over 15 trillion yen in 2022, and has over 40,000 employees.