Art class teacher found guilty of filming female students in toilet

OSAKA, Dec 21 (News On Japan) -
A 38-year-old man charged with filming female students in a restroom received a guilty verdict and sentenced to 1 and a half years prison suspended for 3 years from the Osaka District Court.
The art class teacher has been charged with filming female students over a period of about four months starting from November last year in the restroom of the painting class he operated in Tennoji Ward, Osaka City.
During the trial, the defendant admitted to the charges, and the prosecution argued for a sentence of 1 year and 6 months imprisonment, pointing out that "the victim count reached nine, showing a clear pattern of habitual behavior."
In the verdict handed down on Wednesday, the Osaka District Court recognized the crime as "a vile and malicious act, exploiting the trust of students and their guardians." However, it also noted that "Isogai has admitted to his crime and shown signs of remorse and a willingness to reform," leading to a sentence of 1 year and 6 months imprisonment with a 3-year probation.
トイレで女子生徒を盗撮した罪などに問われた男に対し、大阪地裁は執行猶予のついた有罪判決を言い渡しました。
