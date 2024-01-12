Iconic Monster Godzilla Roars Back to Cinemas in Original Monochrome

Check out the trailer for the rerelease of Godzilla-1.0.

In celebration with the 70th anniversary of Godzilla, Takashi Yamazaki the director is bringing the Godzilla minus-one back to theatres in a monochrome format reminiscent of the original Godzilla movie.

The movie is set to be released on January 12th 2024. Godzilla minus-one first debuted on November 3rd 2023 in cinemas.

Check out the trailer below: