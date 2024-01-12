Iconic Monster Godzilla Roars Back to Cinemas in Original Monochrome
News On Japan -- Dec 21
Check out the trailer for the rerelease of Godzilla-1.0.
In celebration with the 70th anniversary of Godzilla, Takashi Yamazaki the director is bringing the Godzilla minus-one back to theatres in a monochrome format reminiscent of the original Godzilla movie.
The movie is set to be released on January 12th 2024. Godzilla minus-one first debuted on November 3rd 2023 in cinemas.
Check out the trailer below:
News On Japan - Dec 21
As record snowfall continues in Rumoi City, Hokkaido, local residents are facing significant hardships, with one resilient elderly man, confined to his home for three days with depleted food supplies, braving the blizzard with a walking stick for essential provisions.
News On Japan - Dec 21
Tokyo is currently facing an unprecedented surge in streptocococcal infections, marking the first instance since record-keeping commenced in 1999 that these infections have escalated to an alert level.
News On Japan - Dec 21
To tackle the growing concerns of 'bullet climbing' on Mount Fuji, Yamanashi Prefecture plans to roll out new regulations, including limiting the number of daily hikers to 4,000 and closing gates from 4 PM to 2 AM.
News On Japan - Dec 21
Daihatsu has announced a complete halt in shipments of all its cars following the discovery of fraudulent safety tests.
News On Japan - Dec 21
Japan's government has decided to partially legalize "ridesharing," where private drivers can use their personal vehicles to transport passengers for a fee, starting from April next year.
NHK - Dec 21
Weather officials say coastal areas along the Sea of Japan are expected to see the first heavy snow of the season later this week as a midwinter-level cold air mass flows into the Japanese archipelago.
News On Japan - Dec 20
More than 140 people have been arrested in Tokyo's Kabukicho district this year for prostitution, about three times more than last year.
News On Japan - Dec 20
Ten students were injured in a Saitama Prefecture junior high school when a carbonated drink bottle, known as 'Ramune', exploded during a science experiment.
News On Japan - Dec 20
Japan's space agency is looking to develop satellites capable of crashing into an astroid that is heading towards earth in order to change its trajectory and save the planet.
News On Japan - Dec 20
The city of Sapporo has officially announced the suspension of its bid for hosting the Winter Olympics and Paralympics.
News On Japan - Dec 19
As troubled youngsters turn to over-the-counter (OTC) medications such as cough syrup to get high, or 'overdose,' Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare has broadly approved a plan to restrict sales to customers under 20 years old.
News On Japan - Dec 19
As Japan experienced its coldest day this winter on Monday, Rumoi City in Hokkaido recorded its highest snowfall in history during a fierce snowstorm that struck the Sea of Japan side of the archipelago.
News On Japan - Dec 18
Japan has announced an increase in the postal rate for letters from the current 84 yen to 110 yen, while postcards will be raised from 63 yen to 85 yen.
News On Japan - Dec 18
A 14-year-old boy who was frustrated with his grades at school has been charged in connection with fires last month that burned clothing on three floors of a shopping mall in Kawasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture.
News On Japan - Dec 18
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested for stabbing a primary school principal and stealing his cash in an Osaka park last Friday night.
News On Japan - Dec 18
Ahead of the winter break, when the number of 'Toyoko kids' is expected to grow around Tokyo's Kabukicho entertainment district, police have been conducting a mass operation to prevent these street urchins being coerced into crimes such as prostitution.