Tokyo veteran busted after 30 years of pickpocketing

TOKYO, Dec 21 (News On Japan) -
A 72-year-old woman has been apprehended in Tokyo's bustling Ikebukuro district for a pickpocketing spree believed to have lasted close to thirty years.
The arrest came after she allegedly stole a wallet from another elderly woman at a local department store.
The unemployed woman faces charges for the theft of a purse containing 50,000 yen from a 76-year-old woman. The incident took place in the basement clothing section of the Tobu Department Store in Ikebukuro, just after noon on Wednesday.
Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department reports indicate that the suspect, who was using clothing items to disguise her actions, was caught red-handed by a police officer who was on high alert as part of a year-end crime prevention effort.
This is not Sasaki's first brush with the law; she has a history of multiple arrests over the past 30 years for similar offenses in the Ikebukuro area.
Upon her arrest, Sasaki confessed, "I stole because I had no money."
News On Japan - Dec 21
News On Japan - Dec 21
A 38-year-old man charged with filming female students in a restroom received a guilty verdict and sentenced to 1 and a half years prison suspended for 3 years from the Osaka District Court.
News On Japan - Dec 20
More than 140 people have been arrested in Tokyo's Kabukicho district this year for prostitution, about three times more than last year.
News On Japan - Dec 20
A doctor has been sentenced to two and a half years in prison for the assisted suicide of a patient suffering from the incurable disease ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis).
News On Japan - Dec 19
As troubled youngsters turn to over-the-counter (OTC) medications such as cough syrup to get high, or 'overdose,' Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare has broadly approved a plan to restrict sales to customers under 20 years old.
News On Japan - Dec 19
In an abandoned hotel in Kasagi Town, Kyoto Prefecture, a man and woman known as 'ghost-themed YouTubers' were arrested for allegedly extorting money from young people who came for a courage test.
News On Japan - Dec 19
To tackle the issue of excessive billing by host clubs in Shinjuku's Kabukicho district, the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department conducted a large-scale raid last Friday evening of 202 clubs and cafes.
NHK - Dec 19
Japan's Cultural Affairs Agency is set to propose to UNESCO that "Shodo," or Japanese calligraphy, be added to the organization's Intangible Cultural Heritage list.
News On Japan - Dec 18
A 14-year-old boy who was frustrated with his grades at school has been charged in connection with fires last month that burned clothing on three floors of a shopping mall in Kawasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture.
News On Japan - Dec 18
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested for stabbing a primary school principal and stealing his cash in an Osaka park last Friday night.
News On Japan - Dec 18
Ahead of the winter break, when the number of 'Toyoko kids' is expected to grow around Tokyo's Kabukicho entertainment district, police have been conducting a mass operation to prevent these street urchins being coerced into crimes such as prostitution.
News On Japan - Dec 18
This year's "Kanmisogi," a 400-year-old tradition where brave souls plunge into icy waters, was held over the weekend in Fukuoka.
NHK - Dec 18
Sunday marks two years since a deadly arson attack on a medical clinic in the city of Osaka, western Japan. Bereaved families and former patients are still struggling to come to terms with the tragedy.
News On Japan - Dec 17
A man in his 20s waving a knife demanding money in a Hiroshima shopping mall was subdued by security guards on Friday night.
TAKASHii from Japan - Dec 16
Kabukicho is Japan's most colorful and controversial district located in Shinjuku, Tokyo. Surprisingly there are homeless children living in this district, known as Toyoko Kids.
News On Japan - Dec 15
People who were separated from their Japanese fathers during the Pacific War and subsequently lived without citizenship in the Philippines have arrived in Japan to gather information about their families, as they seek to restore their Japanese nationality.