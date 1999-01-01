Elderly residents struggle to survive in Hokkaido blizzard

SAPPORO, Dec 21 ( News On Japan ) - As record snowfall continues in Rumoi City, Hokkaido, local residents are facing significant hardships, with one resilient elderly man, confined to his home for three days with depleted food supplies, braving the blizzard with a walking stick for essential provisions.

The city has been beleaguered by relentless snow since Wednesday, burying infrastructure such as snow melting gutters, rendering them useless, and causing widespread disruptions.

A local resident expressed the severity of the situation: "It's terrible. It's become like this in just a day or two. There are oil tanks and gas tanks, but they are completely inaccessible due to the snow accumulation."

The snow, reaching up to a woman's chest height, has submerged more than half of the fuel tanks in the area. This has led to growing concerns among residents, with some fearing they may not be able to clear the snow in time for the New Year.

Another critical issue is the snow-covered melting gutters, making snow disposal a significant challenge.

The situation further deteriorated in the afternoon, with a fierce blizzard severely hampering visibility.

The elderly man safely reached the convenience store and emerged smiling, having purchased bread, milk, and pre-packaged rice. He hoped the weather would improve enough in the next few days to venture out again.

He had no choice but to venture out for supplies, with the nearest store being more than a 20-minute walk away.

The man, who has lived in the city for 85 years, remarked that he had never seen such heavy snowfall and would prefer not to leave his house under these conditions.

The poor visibility and lack of snow removal made even familiar paths challenging to navigate.

Fortunately, an acquaintance happened to pass by and offered him a ride to the convenience store.

The snowstorm has also caused logistical nightmares elsewhere in the city. A supermarket delivery vehicle became immobilized in the snow, and the local bus service, crucial for medical appointments, was suspended for four days.

The city also experienced typhoon-like winds, with gusts up to 36 meters per second, damaging coastal houses and structures.

The Japan Meteorological Agency has issued heavy snow warnings for several regions across Japan, signaling severe weather conditions.

In Fukuoka, the snow and ice have created dangerous driving conditions, epitomizing the widespread challenges posed by this record-breaking snowfall across Japan, not just in terms of daily life disruptions but also in matters of safety and accessibility.