Freeze vegetables now, save later!

Social media is abuzz with a cost-saving strategy that's gaining traction: freezing vegetables before the inevitable year-end price spike. With food prices, particularly vegetables, expected to soar to three to four times their normal rates, savvy consumers are looking for ways to circumvent these holiday season hikes.

In a year marked by record inflation, a social media post from an industry insider, known as "Aohige no Tetsu" (Blue-haired Tetsu), has struck a chord with budget-conscious households. Tetsu, a veteran with over a decade in produce purchasing and sales, advises, "As year-end nears, watch out for skyrocketing vegetable prices! Freeze them before the hike to save money!!!"

This advice comes in light of market closures leading to drastic price increases. Tetsu's strategy of buying and freezing vegetables in advance promises substantial savings.

The concept has piqued the interest of consumers of all ages. A 30-year-old woman, new to the idea, expressed her curiosity, "I've never tried freezing them. They last longer, right? I’m keen to give it a shot." Similarly, a 50-year-old woman showed enthusiasm, "I haven’t done it before, but I'm eager to learn if there's a right way to do it. It's fascinating."

Tetsu took to social media to share the best methods for cutting and freezing 12 different types of vegetables.

But what about the quality of these frozen vegetables? Yasuro Takahashi, a 35-year-old culinary expert and owner of the Japanese restaurant "Kite," demonstrated the freezing process. He explained, "Start by roughly chopping the tomato, then place it in a storage bag, squeezing out some air before sealing." This technique of chopping, bagging, and freezing is straightforward yet effective.

Takahashi further explained the benefits of this method, "When vegetable prices peak, having pre-purchased and frozen veggies is incredibly convenient."

He also addressed concerns about taste and texture changes in frozen vegetables, stating, "Freezing breaks down the fibers slightly, enhancing flavor absorption. They can be almost as good as fresh if cooked straight from frozen, preserving their texture and color."

With the end of the year fast approaching, adopting this early purchase and freezing strategy for vegetables could be a wise move for those looking to save.