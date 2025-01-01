Japan's health ministry sets new sleep guidelines

TOKYO, Dec 22 ( News On Japan ) - Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare has finalized a comprehensive guideline to promote better sleep health, advocating over 6 hours of shut-eye for adults, and 9 to 12 hours for elementary school kids.

While recognizing that sleep needs can vary from person to person, the Ministry's guidelines, released Thursday, suggest a range of 8 to 10 hours for junior high and high school students and 9 to 12 hours for elementary school children. These recommendations aim to cater to the distinct developmental and health needs of each age group.

In contrast, for elderly individuals, the guidelines recommend limiting time in bed to no more than 8 hours. This recommendation is based on studies indicating potential health risks associated with prolonged bed rest in older adults.

The guidelines also offer advice on enhancing sleep quality. Key suggestions include not bringing smartphones into the sleeping area, maintaining a dark environment in the bedroom, and avoiding alcohol before bedtime.