Dramatic 'hit-and-run' in Yokohama captured on dashcam

YOKOHAMA, Dec 22 ( News On Japan ) - In alarming dashcam footage from Yokohama, a white passenger car was caught in an accident, swiftly changing lanes and colliding with a truck near a bustling commercial district.

The footage shows the white car veering into an adjacent lane without any warning signals, striking the truck's front left side. The impact was severe enough to pull off the white car's bumper. However, the car didn’t stop but instead sped away, dragging the detached bumper.

The truck driver, caught in this unexpected situation, shared his initial reaction of intense anger and disbelief, describing the incident as a blatant act of irresponsibility.

In the aftermath of the collision, the truck bore visible signs of damage, with dents and scratches marking the point of impact. The reasons behind the white car's sudden, unannounced lane switch remain unclear. However, further analysis of the dashcam footage revealed the presence of a stationary vehicle with hazard lights on, suggesting a possible reason for the white car's abrupt maneuver.

The affected truck driver, suffering neck pain from the incident, called for accountability from the white car's driver, urging them to take responsibility for the repairs. Subsequently, the driver has lodged a formal complaint with the local police.

In a recent development, authorities reported that the driver of the white car voluntarily presented themselves at the police station on Wednesday evening and received an official caution regarding the incident.