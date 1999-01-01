Lithium-ion battery fires on the rise

TOKYO, Dec 23 ( News On Japan ) - A recent surge in fires caused by lithium-ion batteries, as captured on footage from a warehouse and during routine garbage collection, is ringing alarm bells at the Tokyo Fire Department.

The video shows a fire breaking out in the warehouse while charging a lithium-ion battery with a non-standard charger. Similarly, flames were seen emerging from a trash bag containing a portable power source, leading to a fire caused by a short-circuit.

The Tokyo Fire Department has reported a significant increase in such incidents, with 166 fires related to lithium-ion batteries this year alone, exceeding last year's total of 150 and marking a record high.

Authorities are emphasizing the importance of correct battery disposal, with residents being encouraged to familiarize themselves with their local municipality's disposal guidelines, especially during the year-end clean-up period, to ensure the safe and proper separation of batteries.

