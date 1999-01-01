Toddler fatally run over by father's car in snow-covered blind spot

SAPPORO, Dec 24 (News On Japan) -
A two-year-old boy was tragically hit and killed by a car driven by his father in a residential area of Hokkaido on Saturday, believed to have been caused in part by a snow pile that obscured the driver's view.
The 40-year-old father had just started driving the car, which was parked in front of his house in Takikawa City, when his two-year-old son ran out from the direction of the house and was struck by the vehicle.
The toddler was immediately transported to the hospital in a critical, unconscious state. Despite the urgent medical attention, he was pronounced dead, leaving a community in shock and grief.
Takikawa City had experienced more than 50 centimeters of snowfall. According to police, snow removal had created many piles of snow, which might have made it difficult to see the surroundings clearly.
This incident has raised concerns about pedestrian safety in winter conditions, underscoring the importance of vigilance and caution in areas with heavy snowfall.
