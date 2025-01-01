Japan unable to fill over 3,000 teacher vacancies

TOKYO, Dec 26 ( News On Japan ) - Japan faces a severe shortage of teachers, with more than 3,000 positions in schools remaining vacant, according to a recent survey conducted by the All Japan Federation of Teachers' and Staff Unions.

The comprehensive study, covering 32 prefectures, was focused on understanding the extent of staff shortages in public and special support schools. These shortages are primarily due to educators taking leaves of absence for reasons such as illness or maternity.

As of October 1, the survey found that a total of 3,112 teaching and staff positions were unassigned. Of these vacancies, only 8 are likely to be filled.