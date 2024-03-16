Wrong track: Bullet train driver watches horse racing while on duty

TOKYO, Dec 26 (News On Japan) -
A Shinkansen driver, employed by JR Central, has been disciplined for using a company-issued smartphone for personal purposes while operating the high-speed train.
The incident occurred on Nov 26 at around 4 PM while the driver was in charge of the 'Hikari' service traveling from Shin-Osaka Station to Tokyo Station.
A routine inspection of phone logs revealed that the driver, in his 30s, had accessed horse racing news for approximately one minute while on duty.
Confronted by company officials, the driver confessed to his lapse in judgement, acknowledging that his personal interest had overridden his professional obligations. He was quoted saying, "The urge to use the phone for personal searches got the better of me."
Further investigations confirmed this to be an isolated incident, with no evidence of similar misconduct among other drivers.
In response to the incident, JR Central emphasized their commitment to safety and professional conduct, stating that the driver's actions were in clear violation of company policies that mandate undivided attention to driving. The company assured that it would take appropriate disciplinary action against the driver.
