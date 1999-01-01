Man fatally stabs woman in karaoke bar, drowns another woman in bath

NAGOYA, Dec 26 ( News On Japan ) - A 25-year-old man has been arrested over the fatally stabbing of a woman in a Nagoya karaoke shop on Tuesday, while another woman was discovered unconscious in the bath of the suspect's house.

According to investigative sources, at around 11 AM on Dec 26, a call was made to emergency services by a man at the karaoke shop in Nakamura Ward, claiming he had stabbed someone with a knife.

When the police arrived, they found a woman in her 20s suffering from stab wounds. She was taken to hospital but later pronounced dead.

The police arrested the caller on the spot who also claimed he had "drowned a woman he was living with in the bath," leading police to discovered a woman, believed to be in her 30s, unconscious in the bathtub.