Survey reveals nearly half of women in Tokyo experienced groping

TOKYO, Dec 27 (News On Japan) -
A survey of approximately 8,300 people conducted by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government has revealed that over 45% of women and 9% of men have been victims of groping.
The majority of these incidents, over 80%, occurred inside trains, particularly near the doors of carriages, ticket gates and staircases. Furthermore, 40% of the victims reported that they "endured the experience" or "were unable to do anything" at the time.
This survey marks the first large-scale investigation into groping conducted by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government. In response, the government is collaborating with the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department to launch an anti-groping campaign starting January 6, 2024, coinciding with the examination season.
Dec 27 (FNNプライムオンライン) - 女性の4割以上、男性の1割が「痴漢に遭ったことがある」と回答したことがわかった。 ...continue reading
News On Japan - Dec 27
