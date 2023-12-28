Abema recently aired their "Japan Anime Trend Awards 2023." The awards analyze anime works from various perspectives based on data from seven media outlets, including Spotify, TikTok, X (formerly Twitter), Yahoo! JAPAN, Animate, Anime! Anime!, and ABEMA, to select the "grand prize" winners in each category.

The four-hour live broadcast of "Japan Anime Trend Awards 2023," which started at 8 pm, featured four main MCs: Iwai Yuuki of Haraitchi, Inoue Yusuke of NONSTYLE, Mukai Kiyotaro (Tenshin Mukai), and Murakami of Magical Lovely. The guest lineup included Sayuri Matsumura, Sekai from EXILE/FANTASTICS, Mao Mita, and Miki Utagaki as the moderator.

Anime News Award: "Detective Conan" Movie Series was deemed the most impactful anime news of 2023, including topics about works, voice actor news, and anime adaptations of classic stories. The box office revenue for this year's release, "Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet," exceeded 13.8 billion yen. Additionally, Nippon Television's "Friday Roadshow" featured two consecutive weeks of "Detective Conan" movies ("Countdown to Heaven" and "The Darkest Nightmare"), keeping the series a hot topic throughout the year.