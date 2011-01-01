Bones of man missing in Nara landslide unearthed

NARA, Dec 28 ( News On Japan ) - Human bones have been discovered in a car buried under the landslide that engulfed a road in Nara Prefecture on Dec 23, possibly the remains of a man who has been missing since that day.

One man was rescued from one of two cars that were buried, but there has been no contact with a man in his 70s from Wakayama Prefecture, who is believed to have been in the other car.

Several human bones were found on Thursday morning near the driver's seat of a car buried in the mudslide.

The car showed signs of having been burned, and it is suspected that the driver was caught in a fire.

Currently, it is not confirmed whether the bones are those of the missing man from Wakayama Prefecture. The police will continue their efforts to identify the remains.