Lamborghini bursts into flames on Kyushu highway

FUKUOKA, Dec 29 ( News On Japan ) - A driver of a Lamborghini that was engulfed in flames on Thursday while driving in Kokura Minami Ward, Kitakyushu City, has escaped injury.

Police received multiple reports of "a car on fire" at around 3:45 PM on National Route 10, with footage from a passing car showing flames and black smoke billowing out of the white Lamborghini stranded in the middle of the road.

The fire was extinguished by firefighters approximately 15 minutes later.

The driver, a 52-year-old self-employed man from Moji Ward, Kitakyushu City, reported that "smoke started pouring out of the car while driving, and then it caught fire."

The police and fire department are investigating the cause of the blaze.