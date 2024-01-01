Japan food price hikes set 30 year record
TOKYO, Dec 29 (News On Japan) - This year has seen the highest number of food price increases in Japan in 30 years, with over 30,000 items jacked up.
According to Teikoku Databank, over 32,396 food items witnessed price rises this year.
For next year, prices are expected to stabilize, as only 40% of this year's total are estimated to rise.
About 4,000 items, including olive oil, frozen foods, and imported whiskey, are already scheduled for price increases. However, the total number of items expected to rise in price next year is predicted to be between 10,000 and 15,000.
Nonetheless, the rate of price increases could potentially accelerate, influenced by fluctuations in exchange rates and logistics costs.
