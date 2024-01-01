17 flight cancelled amid ongoing Jetstar Japan strike

TOKYO, Dec 30 (News On Japan) -
As Japan's year-end travel hits full swing, ongoing strikes by Jetstar Japan crew over unpaid wages has led to the cancellation of 17 flights, affecting over 2,600 people.
According to Jetstar Japan, flights between Narita and New Chitose, as well as Kansai and Narita, were affected.
In response, the airline has been working on transferring passengers to other flights and processing refunds.
The cancellations occurred due to strikes by the labor union comprising Jetstar Japan's pilots and cabin crew, who are demanding payment of unpaid wages. On Dec 29, the number of striking personnel reached a record high of 36.
The union has notified the company of further strikes, with 24 members on Dec 30 and 23 members on the Dec 31.
News On Japan - Dec 30
Kirk Kreifels - Dec 30
News On Japan - Dec 29
News On Japan - Dec 29
News On Japan - Dec 28
Kyodo - Dec 28
News On Japan - Dec 27
News On Japan - Dec 26
NHK - Dec 25
NHK - Dec 25
New York Times - Dec 24
Nikkei - Dec 24
Business Insider - Dec 24
News On Japan - Dec 23
News On Japan - Dec 22
CNN - Dec 22
