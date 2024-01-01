17 flight cancelled amid ongoing Jetstar Japan strike

TOKYO, Dec 30 ( News On Japan ) - As Japan's year-end travel hits full swing, ongoing strikes by Jetstar Japan crew over unpaid wages has led to the cancellation of 17 flights, affecting over 2,600 people.

According to Jetstar Japan, flights between Narita and New Chitose, as well as Kansai and Narita, were affected.

In response, the airline has been working on transferring passengers to other flights and processing refunds.

The cancellations occurred due to strikes by the labor union comprising Jetstar Japan's pilots and cabin crew, who are demanding payment of unpaid wages. On Dec 29, the number of striking personnel reached a record high of 36.

The union has notified the company of further strikes, with 24 members on Dec 30 and 23 members on the Dec 31.