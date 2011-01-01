Kanagawa police identify man in Tama River suitcase

TOKYO, Dec 31 ( News On Japan ) - A breakthrough has been made in the grisly discovery of a body found in a suitcase in Tama River, near Haneda Airport, with police identifying the victim as 46-year-old Yuiji Hara, whose occupation remains unknown.

Just after 10 PM on Friday night, a fisherman called emergency services reporting he had discovered a suspicious suitcase on Tama River in Kawasaki Ward, Kawasaki City. Officers took the large suitcase on wheels back to the police station where the contents were checked the next morning, revealing the body of an adult male.

According to the results of an autopsy, the cause of death was determined to be suffocation. The body is believed to have been dead for several days. The prefectural police are investigating the case as a suspected murder and abandonment of a corpse.