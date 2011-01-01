Kanagawa police identify man in Tama River suitcase

TOKYO, Dec 31 (News On Japan) -
A breakthrough has been made in the grisly discovery of a body found in a suitcase in Tama River, near Haneda Airport, with police identifying the victim as 46-year-old Yuiji Hara, whose occupation remains unknown.
Just after 10 PM on Friday night, a fisherman called emergency services reporting he had discovered a suspicious suitcase on Tama River in Kawasaki Ward, Kawasaki City. Officers took the large suitcase on wheels back to the police station where the contents were checked the next morning, revealing the body of an adult male.
According to the results of an autopsy, the cause of death was determined to be suffocation. The body is believed to have been dead for several days. The prefectural police are investigating the case as a suspected murder and abandonment of a corpse.
Dec 31 (テレ東BIZ) - スーツケースから見つかった遺体の身元が判明しました。川崎市・川崎区付近の多摩川で見つかったスーツケースから遺体が発見された事件で、神奈川県警は、遺体の身元は職業不詳の原唯之さん・46歳と発表しました。
News On Japan - Dec 31
Celebrating its 40th anniversary, Tokyo Disneyland is taking a walk down memory lane with precious footage of visitors through the ages.
News On Japan - Dec 31
News On Japan - Dec 30
Japan's traditional New Year's osechi dishes sold in supermarkets have risen by more than 1100 yen compared to last year.
News On Japan - Dec 30
A 58-year-old man, previously arrested for abducting a high school girl, has been re-arrested for neglecting her at his home, leading to her death from an overdose of over-the-counter medicine.
News On Japan - Dec 30
A Kyoto City initiative aimed to reducing car congestion around tourist sites, offering 500-yen gift coupons, has been flooded with bogus applications, with 99 percent of entries deemed fraudulent.
News On Japan - Dec 30
As year-end travel hits full swing, an ongoing strike by Jetstar Japan crew over unpaid wages has led to the cancellation of 17 flights in Japan, affecting over 2,600 people.
News On Japan - Dec 29
The Tokyo stock market finished trading on Friday at its highest year-end level in 34 years.
News On Japan - Dec 29
A rocket fueled by cow dung and urine is preparing for launch in Taiki, Hokkaido, a town with a bovine population 5 times greater than humans, known as the "Town Close to Space."
News On Japan - Dec 29
Friday marks the peak of the New Year travel rush, as people head to their hometowns or vacation spots to celebrate the end-of-year and New Year holidays. Congestion is expected in the air, on railways, and on highways.
News On Japan - Dec 28
Human bones have been discovered in a car buried under the landslide that engulfed a road in Nara Prefecture on Dec 23, possibly the remains of a man who has been missing since that day.
News On Japan - Dec 28
In an effort to alleviate ongoing congestion at Kyoto Station, JR West has unveiled plans to install new ticket gates and passageways, scheduled for completion by 2031.
News On Japan - Dec 28
The labor union of budget airline Jetstar Japan continues its strike over unpaid wages, threatening to spill into the New Year holiday season as negotiations with the company break down.
NHK - Dec 28
A group of international researchers including Japanese professors says it found a huge cliff in deep waters near the epicenter of the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake.
News On Japan - Dec 27
A Vietnam Airlines aircraft that experienced a cracked cockpit window during a flight from Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, landed safely at Narita Airport on Tuesday afternoon, temporarily closing the runway for inspection.
News On Japan - Dec 27
Three female employees in their 20s, working at a tax office in Tokyo, were suspended from their jobs by the Tokyo Regional Taxation Bureau on Tuesday for working in nightclubs and engaging in 'Papa Katsu,' or sugar dating.
NHK - Dec 27
Japanese boxing superstar Inoue Naoya has become the second person in the sport's history to win all four major titles in two weight divisions.