Kanagawa police identify man in Tama River suitcase

TOKYO, Dec 31 (News On Japan) - A breakthrough has been made in the grisly discovery of a body found in a suitcase in Tama River, near Haneda Airport, with police identifying the victim as 46-year-old Yuiji Hara, whose occupation remains unknown.

Just after 10 PM on Friday night, a fisherman called emergency services reporting he had discovered a suspicious suitcase on Tama River in Kawasaki Ward, Kawasaki City. Officers took the large suitcase on wheels back to the police station where the contents were checked the next morning, revealing the body of an adult male.

According to the results of an autopsy, the cause of death was determined to be suffocation. The body is believed to have been dead for several days. The prefectural police are investigating the case as a suspected murder and abandonment of a corpse.

Dec 31 (テレ東BIZ) - スーツケースから見つかった遺体の身元が判明しました。川崎市・川崎区付近の多摩川で見つかったスーツケースから遺体が発見された事件で、神奈川県警は、遺体の身元は職業不詳の原唯之さん・46歳と発表しました。  ...continue reading

Exclusive footage explores 40 winters at Tokyo Disneyland
News On Japan - Dec 31
Celebrating its 40th anniversary, Tokyo Disneyland is taking a walk down memory lane with precious footage of visitors through the ages.
Kanagawa police identify man in Tama River suitcase
News On Japan - Dec 31
A breakthrough has been made in the grisly discovery of a body found in a suitcase in Tama River, near Haneda Airport, with police identifying the victim as 46-year-old Yuiji Hara, whose occupation remains unknown.
Average price of 'osechi' rises over 1,100 yen
News On Japan - Dec 30
Japan's traditional New Year's osechi dishes sold in supermarkets have risen by more than 1100 yen compared to last year.
Man re-arrested over death of abducted schoolgirl
News On Japan - Dec 30
A 58-year-old man, previously arrested for abducting a high school girl, has been re-arrested for neglecting her at his home, leading to her death from an overdose of over-the-counter medicine.
Ninety-nine percent of applications for Kyoto's 'Park and Ride' campaign fraudulent
News On Japan - Dec 30
A Kyoto City initiative aimed to reducing car congestion around tourist sites, offering 500-yen gift coupons, has been flooded with bogus applications, with 99 percent of entries deemed fraudulent.
17 flights cancelled amid ongoing Jetstar Japan strike
News On Japan - Dec 30
As year-end travel hits full swing, an ongoing strike by Jetstar Japan crew over unpaid wages has led to the cancellation of 17 flights in Japan, affecting over 2,600 people.
Nikkei closes at 34-year high, largest annual rise since 2013
News On Japan - Dec 29
The Tokyo stock market finished trading on Friday at its highest year-end level in 34 years.
World's first cow dung rocket gets ready to blast off in Hokkaido
News On Japan - Dec 29
A rocket fueled by cow dung and urine is preparing for launch in Taiki, Hokkaido, a town with a bovine population 5 times greater than humans, known as the "Town Close to Space."
Japan hits peak of New Year travel frenzy
News On Japan - Dec 29
Friday marks the peak of the New Year travel rush, as people head to their hometowns or vacation spots to celebrate the end-of-year and New Year holidays. Congestion is expected in the air, on railways, and on highways.
Bones of man missing in Nara landslide unearthed
News On Japan - Dec 28
Human bones have been discovered in a car buried under the landslide that engulfed a road in Nara Prefecture on Dec 23, possibly the remains of a man who has been missing since that day.
Kyoto Station set for major upgrade
News On Japan - Dec 28
In an effort to alleviate ongoing congestion at Kyoto Station, JR West has unveiled plans to install new ticket gates and passageways, scheduled for completion by 2031.
Jetstar Japan strike drags on, threatens holiday disruptions
News On Japan - Dec 28
The labor union of budget airline Jetstar Japan continues its strike over unpaid wages, threatening to spill into the New Year holiday season as negotiations with the company break down.
Researchers find huge cliff near epicenter of 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake
NHK - Dec 28
A group of international researchers including Japanese professors says it found a huge cliff in deep waters near the epicenter of the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake.
Cracked cockpit window briefly closes Narita runway
News On Japan - Dec 27
A Vietnam Airlines aircraft that experienced a cracked cockpit window during a flight from Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, landed safely at Narita Airport on Tuesday afternoon, temporarily closing the runway for inspection.
Tokyo tax office scandal: Three female employees busted working in nightclubs
News On Japan - Dec 27
Three female employees in their 20s, working at a tax office in Tokyo, were suspended from their jobs by the Tokyo Regional Taxation Bureau on Tuesday for working in nightclubs and engaging in 'Papa Katsu,' or sugar dating.
'Monster' Inoue wins 4 major boxing titles in 2 weight categories
NHK - Dec 27
Japanese boxing superstar Inoue Naoya has become the second person in the sport's history to win all four major titles in two weight divisions.
        