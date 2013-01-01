BLACKPINK's LISA Stuns in Swimsuit on Instagram, Fans React

TOKYO, Jan 01 (News On Japan) -
LISA of the globally popular K-pop group BLACKPINK updated her Instagram on the 1st, sharing photos of herself in a swimsuit, which has since garnered a lot of attention.
LISA showcases her healthy beauty with a sun-kissed tan complemented by a bright yellow swimsuit. She confidently displays her toned waist and slender legs. Another photo shows her in a striking red dress with a high slit, posing beside a tree. The dress features a boldly open back, revealing her beautiful back.
Fans have been quick to respond to her post with comments such as "Forever an aspiration," "Too cool," "Otherworldly style," and "A feast for the eyes since the New Year."
LISA, who has become an icon not only for her musical talents but also for her fashion sense, continues to influence fans around the world with her distinctive style. Her latest Instagram update is just one example of how she captures the attention of her audience, both on and off the stage.
NHK - Jan 01
Chief Cabinet Secretary Hayashi Yoshimasa said it has been confirmed that many buildings collapsed after Monday's magnitude 7.6 earthquake.
NHK - Jan 01
Reports of injuries and damage brought about by the massive quake on the Sea of Japan coast continue to come in.
A major tsunami warning has been issued for the prefecture.
Kyodo - Jan 01
Japanese Emperor Naruhito in his New Year address released Monday expressed hope that people will continue to support each other with compassion in the coming year, while noting how the world has been grappling with ongoing conflicts and natural disasters.
News On Japan - Jan 01
The sending of New Year cards in Japan over the last 45 years has dwindling to less than half, a historic low since the beginning of an annual survey.
NHK - Jan 01
About 1.06 million young people in Japan will celebrate New Year's Day as new adults, at the age of 18.
News On Japan - Dec 31
Celebrating its 40th anniversary, Tokyo Disneyland is taking a walk down memory lane with precious footage of visitors through the ages.
News On Japan - Dec 31
A breakthrough has been made in the grisly discovery of a body found in a suitcase in Tama River, near Haneda Airport, with police identifying the victim as 46-year-old Yuiji Hara, whose occupation remains unknown.
News On Japan - Dec 30
Japan's traditional New Year's osechi dishes sold in supermarkets have risen by more than 1100 yen compared to last year.
News On Japan - Dec 30
A 58-year-old man, previously arrested for abducting a high school girl, has been re-arrested for neglecting her at his home, leading to her death from an overdose of over-the-counter medicine.
News On Japan - Dec 30
A Kyoto City initiative aimed to reducing car congestion around tourist sites, offering 500-yen gift coupons, has been flooded with bogus applications, with 99 percent of entries deemed fraudulent.
News On Japan - Dec 30
As year-end travel hits full swing, an ongoing strike by Jetstar Japan crew over unpaid wages has led to the cancellation of 17 flights in Japan, affecting over 2,600 people.
News On Japan - Dec 29
The Tokyo stock market finished trading on Friday at its highest year-end level in 34 years.
News On Japan - Dec 29
A rocket fueled by cow dung and urine is preparing for launch in Taiki, Hokkaido, a town with a bovine population 5 times greater than humans, known as the "Town Close to Space."
News On Japan - Dec 29
Friday marks the peak of the New Year travel rush, as people head to their hometowns or vacation spots to celebrate the end-of-year and New Year holidays. Congestion is expected in the air, on railways, and on highways.
News On Japan - Dec 28
Human bones have been discovered in a car buried under the landslide that engulfed a road in Nara Prefecture on Dec 23, possibly the remains of a man who has been missing since that day.
News On Japan - Dec 28
In an effort to alleviate ongoing congestion at Kyoto Station, JR West has unveiled plans to install new ticket gates and passageways, scheduled for completion by 2031.