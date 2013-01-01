BLACKPINK's LISA Stuns in Swimsuit on Instagram, Fans React

TOKYO, Jan 01 ( News On Japan ) - LISA of the globally popular K-pop group BLACKPINK updated her Instagram on the 1st, sharing photos of herself in a swimsuit, which has since garnered a lot of attention.

LISA showcases her healthy beauty with a sun-kissed tan complemented by a bright yellow swimsuit. She confidently displays her toned waist and slender legs. Another photo shows her in a striking red dress with a high slit, posing beside a tree. The dress features a boldly open back, revealing her beautiful back.

Fans have been quick to respond to her post with comments such as "Forever an aspiration," "Too cool," "Otherworldly style," and "A feast for the eyes since the New Year."

LISA, who has become an icon not only for her musical talents but also for her fashion sense, continues to influence fans around the world with her distinctive style. Her latest Instagram update is just one example of how she captures the attention of her audience, both on and off the stage.