PUMA Launches New Brand Campaign Video 'Unstoppable, Break Through'

TOKYO, Jan 02 (News On Japan) -
PUMA has released a new brand campaign video titled "Unstoppable, Break Through," showcasing a lineup of top Japanese athletes who are under contract with the brand and excel in their respective sports.
The movie features Kaoru Mitoma, Hakim Sani Brown, Wataru Endo, Shinnosuke Higuchi, and Erika Kikuchi, each a prominent figure in their sport.
The video presents these athletes in action, embodying the spirit of PUMA's brand message: to never stop and to break through limits. The dynamic visuals and inspiring narrative are designed to resonate with viewers and fans, emphasizing the determination and excellence of these athletes.
As PUMA continues to support and collaborate with athletes across various sports, this campaign reflects the brand's commitment to excellence and its role in enhancing athletic performance through innovation and support.
The video has already garnered attention on social media, with fans expressing their admiration for the featured athletes and the powerful message of the campaign. It is expected to not only increase the visibility of PUMA's brand ambassadors but also to inspire viewers to pursue their own goals with unwavering determination.
News On Japan - Jan 02
PUMA has released a new brand campaign video titled "Unstoppable, Break Through," showcasing a lineup of top Japanese athletes who are under contract with the brand and excel in their respective sports.
NHK - Dec 28
The Los Angeles Dodgers announced a 12-year contract with Japanese pitcher Yamamoto Yoshinobu on Wednesday.
NHK - Dec 27
Japanese boxing superstar Inoue Naoya has become the second person in the sport's history to win all four major titles in two weight divisions.
AP - Dec 25
After the wife of reliever Joe Kelly offered her husband’s uniform number to help lure Shohei Ohtani to the Los Angeles Dodgers, the two-way star responded by giving her a Porsche.
News On Japan - Dec 20
The city of Sapporo has officially announced the suspension of its bid for hosting the Winter Olympics and Paralympics.
South China Morning Post - Dec 16
The Japanese city of Sapporo is on the brink of ending its campaign to host the Winter Olympic Games until at least 2042, the effort undermined by public concern that the cost would far exceed initial projections, local taxes would have to rise and that the event would be beset by scandal.
NHK - Dec 16
Japan's boxing superstar Inoue Naoya opened his training session to the public on Friday, saying he has a strong desire to win his upcoming showdown in Tokyo with the Philippines' Marlon Tapales.
Japan Times - Dec 15
Around 10:30 p.m. on a recent Wednesday, in a downtown skate park under Interstate 95 in Miami, four wrestlers entered a ring: Bingo, Midnight Player, Rina Yamashita and Stray Cat.
rugby.com.au - Dec 14
Eddie Jones was named by Japan as their new head coach on Wednesday, six weeks after the Australian quit the Wallabies following their exit at the Rugby World Cup.
Sydney Morning Herald - Dec 11
Forty-two days after walking away from the Wallabies, Eddie Jones has been chosen to return as head coach of Japan, according to multiple Japanese reports.
Top Judokas - Dec 11
Today, we're about to take you behind the scenes, deep into the heart of Japanese judo excellence. In this video, we'll be showcasing a curated selection of intense and powerful moments from the training sessions of some of the best judokas on the planet.
ESPN - Dec 10
Shohei Ohtani signed a historic 10-year, $700 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday.
Ohtani posted to Instagram on Saturday saying he would play for his former team's crosstown rival starting next season after spending six seasons with the Los Angeles Angels.
Chris Sumo - Dec 07
See how these 19-year-olds (both of whom should turn pro next year) dismantle their more experienced foes at All-Japan Nationals.
Japan Times - Dec 04
Japanese great Shinji Ono retired from soccer at the age of 44 on Sunday, ending a career that saw him become the first player from his country to win a European club trophy.
thoroughbreddailynews.com - Dec 04
In the G1 Champions Cup, one of two elite-level races on dirt on the JRA circuit, wide barriers are almost always the kiss of death.
gamersgrade.com - Dec 02
The game line-up for Evo Japan 2024 has been revealed, and it includes a nice mix of both expected favourites and some of 2024’s most anticipated fighting games.