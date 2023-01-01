LUNA SEA Commemorates 35th Anniversary with Largest Ever National Tour

The tour was a recreation of the concerts from the 1990s, celebrating the release of their albums "MOTHER" and "STYLE." The tour took place over two days at five different locations nationwide, with the first day dedicated to the "MOTHER OF LOVE, MOTHER OF HATE" performance and the second day to the "UN ENDING STYLE" performance.

The final show of the "DUAL ARENA TOUR" marked LUNA SEA's first countdown live event in 13 years. The setlist for the "UN ENDING STYLE" finale evoked the atmosphere of their legendary "Midwinter Outdoor" concert. As the encore began, the countdown to 2024 commenced, and at the stroke of midnight, vocalist RYUICHI shouted "Happy New Year!" amidst a shower of silver tape, kicking off the 35th-anniversary year with a performance of "WISH."

The announcement of the national tour came during the double encore. RYUICHI addressed the fans, saying, "There's still more to the story of 'MOTHER' and 'STYLE.' In 2024, LUNA SEA will embark on our largest tour ever!! We want to visit everyone who couldn't make it last year and exceed all expectations with this tour. Wait for it excitedly!!!" The announcement was met with great joy from the audience. Details of the tour will be announced at a later date.

In addition to the tour news, a special logo commemorating the 35th anniversary of LUNA SEA was also unveiled. More information on LUNA SEA's various activities, including live reports, TV and radio appearances, and release information, can be found in related articles.