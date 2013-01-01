Imperial Family cancels New Year greeting in solidarity with earthquake victims

TOKYO, Jan 02 ( News On Japan ) - The Japanese Imperial Family's scheduled appearance on the palace veranda on Tuesday to greet the public five times has been canceled due to the unfolding natural disaster in western Japan.

This decision reflects the deep concern of the Imperial Family for the victims of the recent Noto Peninsula earthquake. The Imperial Household Agency has announced that Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, along with other members of the Imperial Family, wish for the swift progress of rescue operations and firefighting efforts in the affected areas, particularly given the severe cold weather conditions.

The cancellation, a first of its kind due to a natural disaster, underlines the gravity of the situation. The agency has taken steps to inform the public about the cancellation, posting details on their website and planning to set up signs on Tuesday morning at various entrances to the Impreial Palace in Tokyo, including from Uchibori Street to Sakashita Gate. Their Majesties' gesture of prioritizing the welfare of the earthquake victims and emergency responders in these challenging times has been noted as a significant and empathetic response to the natural disaster.