Widespread power outages in Ishikawa

Ishikawa, Jan 03 ( News On Japan ) - Following the earthquake on the Noto Peninsula, ongoing disruptions to essential services are continuing, with approximately 34,500 households in Ishikawa Prefecture still experiencing power outages into Wednesday morning.

The earthquake's impact on power supply has also affected communication services. Telecom carriers NTT DoCoMo, KDDI, SoftBank, and Rakuten Mobile are experiencing service disruptions or difficulties in certain areas of Ishikawa Prefecture.

The effects are also being felt in parcel delivery services. Yamato Transport has halted parcel collection and delivery across Ishikawa Prefecture and reports delays in deliveries to Hokkaido, Niigata, Toyama, and Fukui. Sagawa Express has also stopped parcel collection and delivery in parts of Ishikawa Prefecture.

Japan Post has suspended counter services at some post offices in the Hokuriku region and is experiencing significant delays in mail and parcel collection and delivery in Niigata, Toyama, Ishikawa, and Fukui Prefectures.