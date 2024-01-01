Pilot received landing clearance before fiery crash

TOKYO, Jan 03 ( News On Japan ) - The pilot of Flight 516 that entered the runway before the deadly collision received landing clearance from air traffic control, according to Japan Airlines.

In a press conference held last night, Japan Airlines detailed the circumstances of the accident. They received explanations from the crew stating that they entered the runway as usual and started the normal landing procedure when the collision occurred.

Japan Airlines later confirmed that there were no anomalies with the aircraft when it departed from New Chitose Airport and during the flight. The pilot reported that after acknowledging and repeating back the landing clearance from air traffic control, they proceeded to enter the runway and commence landing operations.

The national Transport Safety Board commenced an investigation into the cause of the accident. Japan Airlines has stated its full cooperation with the investigation.