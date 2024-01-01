Quake death toll continues to rise, aftershocks rattle locals

Ishikawa, Jan 03 ( News On Japan ) - As the number of dead mount from Monday's earthquake in Ishikawa, a strong aftershock with an intensity of 5+ was observed in Suzu City in the early hours of January 3, emphasizing the need for continued caution against further strong tremors.

At around 2:21 AM, an earthquake measuring intensity 5+ was recorded in Suzu City. As of now, there have been no reports of additional damage according to the police.

According to Ishikawa Prefecture, the earthquake on January 1st has so far resulted in 57 confirmed deaths, including 24 in Wajima City and 22 in Suzu City.

In Wajima City, around the tourist attraction "Asaichi Street" (Morning Market Street), it is believed that approximately 200 buildings have been burned.

In the Shika Town evacuation centers, where the intensity 7 earthquake was felt, evacuees have expressed their concerns about the ongoing tremors, making it difficult to sleep.

One evacuee shared their experience: "I couldn't sleep, constantly afraid, not knowing when the shaking might start again."

The Japan Meteorological Agency is urging caution, as there is a possibility of earthquakes with a maximum intensity of 7 occurring over the next week.