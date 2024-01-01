Quake death toll continues to rise, aftershocks rattle locals

Ishikawa, Jan 03 (News On Japan) -
As the number of dead mount from Monday's earthquake in Ishikawa, a strong aftershock with an intensity of 5+ was observed in Suzu City in the early hours of January 3, emphasizing the need for continued caution against further strong tremors.
At around 2:21 AM, an earthquake measuring intensity 5+ was recorded in Suzu City. As of now, there have been no reports of additional damage according to the police.
According to Ishikawa Prefecture, the earthquake on January 1st has so far resulted in 57 confirmed deaths, including 24 in Wajima City and 22 in Suzu City.
In Wajima City, around the tourist attraction "Asaichi Street" (Morning Market Street), it is believed that approximately 200 buildings have been burned.
In the Shika Town evacuation centers, where the intensity 7 earthquake was felt, evacuees have expressed their concerns about the ongoing tremors, making it difficult to sleep.
One evacuee shared their experience: "I couldn't sleep, constantly afraid, not knowing when the shaking might start again."
The Japan Meteorological Agency is urging caution, as there is a possibility of earthquakes with a maximum intensity of 7 occurring over the next week.
The pilot of Flight 516 that entered the runway before the deadly collision received landing clearance from air traffic control, according to Japan Airlines.
Five members of the Japan Coast Guard have been confirmed dead following a collision with a Japan Airlines passenger aircraft at Haneda Airport in Tokyo.
Following the earthquake on the Noto Peninsula, ongoing disruptions to essential services are continuing, with approximately 34,500 households in Ishikawa Prefecture still experiencing power outages into Wednesday morning.
A day after the earthquake that hit the Noto region of Ishikawa Prefecture, the extent of the damage, including large-scale fires and tsunami impacts, is gradually becoming clear in the affected areas.
A tourist attraction in Suzu City, Ishikawa Prefecture, has been damaged by the earthquake, with footage showing a large amount of earth and trees collapsing into the sea followed by clouds of dust.
Large-scale fires burned out of control in Wajima City in the northern half of Noto Peninsula, Ishikawa Prefecture, on the first night after the quake.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Hayashi Yoshimasa said it has been confirmed that many buildings collapsed after Monday's magnitude 7.6 earthquake.
Japanese Emperor Naruhito in his New Year address released Monday expressed hope that people will continue to support each other with compassion in the coming year, while noting how the world has been grappling with ongoing conflicts and natural disasters.
The sending of New Year cards in Japan over the last 45 years has dwindling to less than half, a historic low since the beginning of an annual survey.
About 1.06 million young people in Japan will celebrate New Year's Day as new adults, at the age of 18.
Celebrating its 40th anniversary, Tokyo Disneyland is taking a walk down memory lane with precious footage of visitors through the ages.
A breakthrough has been made in the grisly discovery of a body found in a suitcase in Tama River, near Haneda Airport, with police identifying the victim as 46-year-old Yuiji Hara, whose occupation remains unknown.
Japan's traditional New Year's osechi dishes sold in supermarkets have risen by more than 1100 yen compared to last year.
A 58-year-old man, previously arrested for abducting a high school girl, has been re-arrested for neglecting her at his home, leading to her death from an overdose of over-the-counter medicine.
A Kyoto City initiative aimed to reducing car congestion around tourist sites, offering 500-yen gift coupons, has been flooded with bogus applications, with 99 percent of entries deemed fraudulent.