About 100 flights cancelled following deadly crash

TOKYO, Jan 03 ( News On Japan ) - Over a thousand people spent the night at Haneda Airport on Tuesday night following the collision between a Japan Airlines plane and a Coast Guard aircraft that killed 5 people.

Approximately 100 flights were cancelled on Jan 3, coinciding with the peak of the New Year return rush, leaving many feeling anxious.

Regarding the restoration of the runway, there is no clear timeline yet, and it seems the impact will continue.