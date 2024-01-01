Panic aboard JAL plane moments after impact

TOKYO, Jan 03 (News On Japan) -
In the terrifying moments following the harrowing crash between a Japan Airlines (JAL) aircraft and a Japan Coast Guard plane on the runway at Haneda Airport, footage from passengers aboard shows a smoked-filled cabin with intense flames from the window.
All 379 passengers and crew members on the JAL plane evacuated safely. However, five of the six people aboard the Coast Guard plane, excluding the captain, were confirmed dead. The Coast Guard aircraft was en route to transport supplies following the Noto Peninsula earthquake.
Passengers recounted the terrifying experience:
"The smell of smoke was lingering, and when the door wouldn't open, I think everyone panicked. I just wanted to save the children at all costs."
"It felt different from a regular landing, jolted by a strong impact. I was very anxious and thought we might not be able to escape. I feared for my life."
At the time of the accident, air traffic controllers had instructed the Coast Guard aircraft to proceed to just before the runway but had not given permission to enter the runway itself.
However, according to Coast Guard officials, the severely burned captain stated that he had received clearance for takeoff from air traffic control, leading to a discrepancy in the accounts of the incident.
The national Transportation Safety Board has already recovered the flight and voice recorders from the Coast Guard aircraft and is investigating the exchange between the aircraft and the air traffic controllers.
News On Japan - Jan 03
A day after the Japan Airlines passenger plane collided with a Japan Coast Guard aircraft during landing at Haneda Airport, erupting into flames, another concern has emerged: the possibility of animals being aboard the aircraft.
News On Japan - Jan 03
A fire which broken out in one of Kitakyushu's oldest shopping districts on Wednesday has ravaging the historic Uomachi Gintengai shopping arcade.
News On Japan - Jan 03
News On Japan - Jan 03
In the wake of the catastrophic earthquake that struck central Japan's Ishikawa Prefecture on Monday, more than 110,500 households across three prefectures face continued water outages, and the death toll has risen to at least 65.
News On Japan - Jan 03
Moments before the deadly collision at Haneda Airport on Tuesday evening, the pilot of Japan Airlines Flight 516 received landing clearance from air traffic control, while reports suggest that the Japan Coast Guard aircraft was told to hold short of the runway.
News On Japan - Jan 03
Five members of the Japan Coast Guard have been confirmed dead following a collision with a Japan Airlines passenger aircraft at Haneda Airport in Tokyo.
News On Japan - Jan 03
Following the earthquake on the Noto Peninsula, ongoing disruptions to essential services are continuing, with approximately 34,500 households in Ishikawa Prefecture still experiencing power outages into Wednesday morning.
News On Japan - Jan 03
A day after the earthquake that hit the Noto region of Ishikawa Prefecture, the extent of the damage, including large-scale fires and tsunami impacts, is gradually becoming clear in the affected areas.
News On Japan - Jan 02
A tourist attraction in Suzu City, Ishikawa Prefecture, has been damaged by the earthquake, with footage showing a large amount of earth and trees collapsing into the sea followed by clouds of dust.
News On Japan - Jan 02
Large-scale fires burned out of control in Wajima City in the northern half of Noto Peninsula, Ishikawa Prefecture, on the first night after the quake.
NHK - Jan 01
Chief Cabinet Secretary Hayashi Yoshimasa said it has been confirmed that many buildings collapsed after Monday's magnitude 7.6 earthquake.
Kyodo - Jan 01
Japanese Emperor Naruhito in his New Year address released Monday expressed hope that people will continue to support each other with compassion in the coming year, while noting how the world has been grappling with ongoing conflicts and natural disasters.
News On Japan - Jan 01
The sending of New Year cards in Japan over the last 45 years has dwindling to less than half, a historic low since the beginning of an annual survey.
NHK - Jan 01
About 1.06 million young people in Japan will celebrate New Year's Day as new adults, at the age of 18.
News On Japan - Dec 31
Celebrating its 40th anniversary, Tokyo Disneyland is taking a walk down memory lane with precious footage of visitors through the ages.
News On Japan - Dec 31
A breakthrough has been made in the grisly discovery of a body found in a suitcase in Tama River, near Haneda Airport, with police identifying the victim as 46-year-old Yuiji Hara, whose occupation remains unknown.