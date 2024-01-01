Panic aboard JAL plane moments after impact

TOKYO, Jan 03 ( News On Japan ) - In the terrifying moments following the harrowing crash between a Japan Airlines (JAL) aircraft and a Japan Coast Guard plane on the runway at Haneda Airport, footage from passengers aboard shows a smoked-filled cabin with intense flames from the window.

All 379 passengers and crew members on the JAL plane evacuated safely. However, five of the six people aboard the Coast Guard plane, excluding the captain, were confirmed dead. The Coast Guard aircraft was en route to transport supplies following the Noto Peninsula earthquake.

Passengers recounted the terrifying experience:

"The smell of smoke was lingering, and when the door wouldn't open, I think everyone panicked. I just wanted to save the children at all costs."

"It felt different from a regular landing, jolted by a strong impact. I was very anxious and thought we might not be able to escape. I feared for my life."

At the time of the accident, air traffic controllers had instructed the Coast Guard aircraft to proceed to just before the runway but had not given permission to enter the runway itself.

However, according to Coast Guard officials, the severely burned captain stated that he had received clearance for takeoff from air traffic control, leading to a discrepancy in the accounts of the incident.

The national Transportation Safety Board has already recovered the flight and voice recorders from the Coast Guard aircraft and is investigating the exchange between the aircraft and the air traffic controllers.