Tragedy for pet owners on fateful JAL flight

TOKYO, Jan 03 ( News On Japan ) - A day after the Japan Airlines passenger plane collided with a Japan Coast Guard aircraft during landing at Haneda Airport, erupting into flames, another concern has emerged: the possibility of animals being aboard the aircraft.

When JAL's public relations department was asked whether there were any pets aboard the aircraft, they confirmed that 2 pets had been checked in.

"On JAL Flight 516, we had two pets checked in. Unfortunately, we could not rescue the pets, and we extend our deepest condolences."

We take the responsibility of caring for our customers' 'family members' very seriously. We deeply apologize for the immense worry and inconvenience this has caused our customers, their families, and all those involved."

In emergencies, animals checked in as baggage are a lower priority compared to human lives. However, JAL assures that they make every effort to ensure safe transport, with cargo compartments managed to maintain the same temperature and humidity as the cabin, based on advice from veterinarians and other experts.

The inability to save the lives of these animals in this incident is deeply regrettable.