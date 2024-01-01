4 injured in knife attack at Tokyo station, female suspect held

TOKYO, Jan 04 ( News On Japan ) - A woman has been detained by police following a knife attack that left four people injured at Akihabara Station in Tokyo late Wednesday night.

Police received reports of a woman brandishing a knife on the Yamanote Line platform at JR Akihabara Station just before 11:00 PM.

Emergency services arriving on the scene found four people with knife wounds.

Investigators have detained the woman and are currently questioning her about the incident.

The outer loop of the Yamanote Line was suspended due to the incident.