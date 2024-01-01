Man pulled from wreckage two days after quake

Ishikawa, Jan 04 ( News On Japan ) - More than two days since the devastating 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck the Noto Peninsula in western Japan, a survivor has been rescued from a collapsed building.

A 79-year-old man was rescued from a collapsed house in Suzu City after being trapped for more than 48 hours.

The daughter of the rescued man watched as rescuers carried her father out of the wreckage wrapped in a blanket, crying, "Dad, you did a great job."

Meanwhile, according to Ishikawa Prefecture, the death toll within the prefecture has reached 73.

The situation regarding essential services remains critical.

In 14 cities and towns centered around the Noto region, water outages continue, while water supply support from outside the prefecture has begun.

According to Hokuriku Electric Power Company, approximately 30,000 households in Wajima City and Suzu City are experiencing power outages.