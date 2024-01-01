Fukuoka policeman arrested for beating sister to death

Kitakyushu, Jan 04 ( News On Japan ) - A police officer was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly beating his 55-year-old sister to death at their family home in Kitakyushu City on New Year's Eve.

The 57-year-old suspect who works for Fukuoka Prefectural Police is accused of repeatedly punching his sister in the face and causing her death on the night of December 31st at their home in Kitakyushu City.

At the time of the incident, several family members were present at the home.

The police officer, who was believed to have been visiting his hometown, reportedly had been drinking at a restaurant from the afternoon until about 9:00 PM.

He has denied the allegations against him.