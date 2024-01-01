Jujutsu Kaisen Unveils Epic Showdown Movie to Commemorate New Volume Launch

A battle movie has been released to coincide with the launch of Volume 25 of the popular manga series "Jujutsu Kaisen."
The eagerly awaited 25th volume hit shelves today, January 4th, and the release is celebrated with a gripping video that showcases the intense battle between the King of Curses, Ryomen Sukuna, and the absolute powerhouse, Satoru Gojo.
The video is filled with scenes and sounds that are sure to captivate fans, but one highlight that comes highly recommended is the "Domain Expansion." Viewers are encouraged to use headphones for the best experience and to compare the two characters.
In addition, the official Twitter account for "Jujutsu Kaisen" hinted at something special in today's morning newspapers with the message, "Pay attention to the morning papers on January 4th." The tweet raises expectations for what might be featured in various publications early this morning. Coinciding with the release of Volume 25, the special decisive battle movie was unveiled.
