Japan Coast Guard plane not given clearance to enter runway

TOKYO, Jan 04 (News On Japan) -
Communication records with air traffic controllers in relation to the Haneda Airport collision have been released, revealing that the Coast Guard's aircraft did not have permission to enter the runway.
While air traffic controllers had cleared the Japan Airlines passenger plane to land with "no issues," instructions were given to the Coast Guard's aircraft to proceed to a holding position short of the runway. There was no indication that permission to enter the runway was given.
The captain of the Coast Guard aircraft stated after the accident that they had "entered the runway after obtaining permission."
There are discrepancies between the communication records and the captain's statement, and the Transport Safety Board is investigating, including recovering the voice recorder.
News On Japan - Jan 04
A woman in her 20s was arrested on the spot late Wednesday night under suspicion of attempted murder following a knife attack that left four people injured at Akihabara Station in Tokyo.
News On Japan - Jan 04
News On Japan - Jan 04
More than two days since the devastating 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck the Noto Peninsula in western Japan, a survivor has been rescued from a collapsed building.
News On Japan - Jan 03
A fire which broken out in one of Kitakyushu's oldest shopping districts on Wednesday has ravaged the historic Uomachi Gintengai shopping arcade.
News On Japan - Jan 03
In the terrifying moments following the harrowing crash between a Japan Airlines (JAL) aircraft and a Japan Coast Guard plane on the runway at Haneda Airport, footage from passengers aboard shows a smoked-filled cabin with intense flames outside the window.
News On Japan - Jan 03
In the wake of the catastrophic earthquake that struck central Japan's Ishikawa Prefecture on Monday, more than 110,500 households across three prefectures face continued water outages, with the death toll rising to at least 65.
News On Japan - Jan 03
Moments before the deadly collision at Haneda Airport on Tuesday evening, the pilot of Japan Airlines Flight 516 received landing clearance from air traffic control, while reports suggest that the Japan Coast Guard aircraft was told to hold short of the runway.
News On Japan - Jan 03
Five members of the Japan Coast Guard have been confirmed dead following a collision with a Japan Airlines passenger aircraft at Haneda Airport in Tokyo.
News On Japan - Jan 03
Following the earthquake on the Noto Peninsula, ongoing disruptions to essential services are continuing, with approximately 34,500 households in Ishikawa Prefecture still experiencing power outages into Wednesday morning.
News On Japan - Jan 03
A day after the earthquake that hit the Noto region of Ishikawa Prefecture, the extent of the damage, including large-scale fires and tsunami impacts, is gradually becoming clear in the affected areas.
News On Japan - Jan 02
A tourist attraction in Suzu City, Ishikawa Prefecture, has been damaged by the earthquake, with footage showing a large amount of earth and trees collapsing into the sea followed by clouds of dust.
News On Japan - Jan 02
Large-scale fires burned out of control in Wajima City in the northern half of Noto Peninsula, Ishikawa Prefecture, on the first night after the quake.
NHK - Jan 01
Chief Cabinet Secretary Hayashi Yoshimasa said it has been confirmed that many buildings collapsed after Monday's magnitude 7.6 earthquake.
Kyodo - Jan 01
Japanese Emperor Naruhito in his New Year address released Monday expressed hope that people will continue to support each other with compassion in the coming year, while noting how the world has been grappling with ongoing conflicts and natural disasters.
News On Japan - Jan 01
The sending of New Year cards in Japan over the last 45 years has dwindling to less than half, a historic low since the beginning of an annual survey.
NHK - Jan 01
About 1.06 million young people in Japan will celebrate New Year's Day as new adults, at the age of 18.