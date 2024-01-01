Japan Coast Guard plane not given clearance to enter runway

TOKYO, Jan 04 ( News On Japan ) - Communication records with air traffic controllers in relation to the Haneda Airport collision have been released, revealing that the Coast Guard's aircraft did not have permission to enter the runway.

While air traffic controllers had cleared the Japan Airlines passenger plane to land with "no issues," instructions were given to the Coast Guard's aircraft to proceed to a holding position short of the runway. There was no indication that permission to enter the runway was given.

The captain of the Coast Guard aircraft stated after the accident that they had "entered the runway after obtaining permission."

There are discrepancies between the communication records and the captain's statement, and the Transport Safety Board is investigating, including recovering the voice recorder.