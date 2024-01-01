Woman falls to death from burning apartment

TOKYO, Jan 04 ( News On Japan ) - A 74-year-old woman desperately trying to escape a fire that broke out in an apartment complex in Kawasaki City on Thursday morning has fallen to her death from the 11th floor.

A resident of the Kawaharacho apartment complex in Kawasaki City's Saiwai Ward reported to emergency services before 6:00 AM that "smoke is coming from a room on the 11th floor of Building 3, with the possibility of someone still inside."

Fifteen firefighting units were dispatched, extinguishing the blaze in about two and a half hours. A room on the 11th floor of the 12-story building was completely gutted.

The woman who is believed to be a resident of the apartment where the fire started was rescued in an unconscious state and taken to a local hospital but was confirmed dead shortly after 7:00 AM.