Which town suffered from the tsunami?

Ishikawa, Jan 04 ( News On Japan ) - Reports coming in from Noto Town, Ishikawa, suggest that waves of possibly over 2 meters had hit the area following Monday's earthquake.

Although there are no observation points in the area, making it difficult to ascertain the exact height of the tsunami, debris was found on the roofs of houses.

A white house was seen floating near the shore, battered by the receding tsunami waves, with a crushed car visible beside it.

A waterway connecting to the sea was clogged with personal belongings presumably from homes, debris, and vegetation caught in the guardrails.

Debris was scattered on the roads, rendering them impassable for vehicles.

According to eyewitnesses who saw the tsunami, a mass of waves surged from the sea, prompting locals to flee to higher ground, believing the situation was dire.

Near the site, there is a community hall serving as an evacuation center.

Essentials like water have been delivered, but in barely sufficient quantities. For toilet water, agricultural water is being drawn from nearby fields.

Three days after the earthquake, two deaths have been confirmed in Noto Town, and the town still appears to be in the same state as when the disaster struck.